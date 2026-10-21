China sends coast guard near Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, Taiwan objects
World
China has sent its coast guard near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea, saying they are just keeping things in order.
This move comes after Chinese ships got close to the islands, which ramped up tensions.
Beijing insists these waters belong to China, but Taiwan disagrees and says its people have the right to decide their own future.
Pratas Islands seen as flashpoint
The Pratas Islands sit between Taiwan and Hong Kong and do not have any permanent civilian population, but they are seen as a possible flashpoint.
Taiwanese officials warn that China is trying to create an "illusion" of control here.
With Beijing not ruling out force for unification, both sides are on edge about what could happen next.