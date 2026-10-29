China sends over 50 ships including Liaoning into western Pacific
World
Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines are on alert after China sent more than 50 naval ships, including its aircraft carrier Liaoning, into the western Pacific.
This show of force has everyone watching closely, especially since Chinese ships have been spotted near Taiwan's coast, southern Japan, and east of the Philippines.
Joseph Wu warns, China defends drills
Taiwan National Security Council secretary-general Joseph Wu said this is a serious threat and urged extra caution.
China says these drills are just routine practice to boost combat skills and insists they are following international law.
Meanwhile, Taiwan is staying vigilant.