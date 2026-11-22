China's intelligence teams have been digging up details on companies, vital for military upgrades and AI projects.

At the same time, US officials said the US Justice Department is investigating Megaspeed over suspected illegal shipments of advanced chips to China and that the US officials' assessment of Alice Huang's role in China's intelligence operations and the extent of her connections to companies linked to the PLA remain under scrutiny.

To fight back, the US last week announced it would proceed with a new rule: international data centers would need special licenses before offering major computing power to companies in countries like China.