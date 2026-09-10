Xi will attend BRICS in India: China confirms 

The two countries have had a strained relationship since their 1962 war, followed by the border clash in Galwan Valley in 2020.

However, ties have improved recently with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China last year and both nations' complex relationships with the United States.

Former BRICS Sherpa and Indian diplomat Sanjay Bhattacharyya emphasized that multilateral gatherings like the BRICS Summit are also opportunities for bilateral interaction.