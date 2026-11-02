China urges West Asia dialogue, pledges support for Iran's sovereignty
China is making a push for peace in West Asia, urging countries to talk things out instead of turning to military action.
During a meeting in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Ali Bagheri Kani, the Deputy Secretary of the Iran Supreme National Security Council, that dialogue and political solutions are the way forward.
China also promised support for Iran's sovereignty and security.
China sending envoy to West Asia
China is not just talking. It is taking action, too.
President Xi Jinping met with Oman's leader and said that West Asia should not be a playground for big-power rivalries.
China and Oman released a joint statement backing more Chinese involvement in keeping the region stable.
Plus, China is sending a special envoy to West Asia to Iran, Oman, and Saudi Arabia this month to keep these conversations going.