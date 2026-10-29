China's Communist Party expels 33 members, including 16 military

Some major figures are out, like former Xinjiang boss Ma Xingrui and former senior generals Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli.

Now, only Xi and Zhang Shengmin lead the powerful Central Military Commission, which could make things tricky for how China's military runs.

With 51 expulsions since Xi's third term began, it's clear he's serious about keeping control as China heads toward its next big Party Congress in 2027.