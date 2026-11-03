China's humanoid robot assists traffic police at Hangzhou Marathon

Developed by DEEP Robotics and local authorities, the 178-centimeter-tall Hangxing No.2 uses lidar and depth cameras for autonomous patrols and safety alerts.

With 36,000 runners in the race, it was a real-world test for what these bots can do.

As DEEP Robotics's Meng Yuan put it, events like this are perfect for robots to handle routine tasks so human officers can focus on bigger challenges.