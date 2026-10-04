Christa Pike in critical condition after botched execution IV error
World
Christa Pike is now in critical condition after her execution went wrong. The team reportedly messed up the IV lines, so the lethal drug didn't enter her system properly.
She's currently on a ventilator while doctors try to remove the drug. Pike's lawyers say officials didn't catch or fix their mistake quickly enough.
Pike's attorneys seek evidence preservation, privacy
Pike's attorneys have asked the court to preserve all evidence from what happened, saying it's key for accountability and her legal rights.
They're also requesting privacy for Pike as everything moves forward.
Pike sentenced to death 1996
Pike was sentenced to death back in 1996 for a notorious 1995 murder.
If the execution had gone ahead, she would have been the first woman executed by Tennessee since 1820, a pretty historic moment.