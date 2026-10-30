Christa Pike speaks out after failed Tennessee execution, cites incompetence
World
Christa Pike, a death row inmate in Tennessee, is speaking out after her failed execution attempt on September 30.
She described the intense pain and isolation she's faced since then, calling out the "incompetence" behind the botched procedure.
Execution halted, Tennessee governor orders pause
Pike was sentenced to death for a 1995 murder, but her recent execution was halted when officials struggled for almost an hour with the drug administration.
Now recovering in near isolation at a rehab center, she says support from medical staff and international supporters has helped her cope.
Meanwhile, Tennessee's governor has ordered a pause on further executions until an outside review is conducted.