Christa Pike survives botched lethal injection, returns to rehab center
World
Christa Pike, a Tennessee death row inmate, made headlines after surviving a botched lethal injection last month, a rare occurrence in the US.
She was given two doses of the execution drug but lived through it and spent about 10 days in the hospital.
Now, she's back at the Deborah K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center and still getting medical care.
Pike's clemency bid, Tennessee executions paused
Pike's case has reignited national conversations about how executions are carried out and whether capital punishment is ethical at all.
With her legal team pushing for clemency from Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee putting all executions on hold while it investigates, there's growing pressure to rethink how (and if) the death penalty should continue.