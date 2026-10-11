Christa Pike survives botched Tennessee execution, reignites death penalty debate
World
Christa Pike survived a botched execution in Tennessee after the lethal injection did not work, leaving her awake and talking.
Pike was on death row for a 1995 murder, but her survival has put the spotlight back on how reliable and ethical the death penalty really is in the US.
US executions reached 47 last year
Pike's case comes at a time when executions are actually rising again in the US with 47 carried out last year.
Some leaders say capital punishment deters crime, but critics like Laura Porter, executive director at the US Campaign to End the Death Penalty, believe these failures show deeper problems with how executions are done.
The whole incident is fueling calls to rethink if and how the death penalty should continue.