The violence has spread to nearby areas and is part of a bigger wave of political unrest across Bangladesh.

Authorities have pulled key officials from Gopalganj and ramped up police presence.

The government says it's using video evidence to track down those involved.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said fugitive leaders of the "fallen fascist Awami League" were trying to create anarchy in the country, while tensions remain high as everyone waits to see what happens next.