Clashes escalate in Bangladesh between banned Awami League and BNP
Bangladesh is seeing a spike in political violence: a crude bomb was reportedly detonated outside Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury's Dhaka residence; then Awami League and Bangladesh Chhatra League activists allegedly set fire to BNP MP SM Jilani's house.
These attacks are part of ongoing clashes between the banned Awami League and the ruling BNP.
Awami League banned in May 2025
The trouble started after the Awami League was banned from politics in May 2025, following protests that ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
With BNP now leading under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, tensions have only grown, especially after Awami League activists stormed a police station to free their members.