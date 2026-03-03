'I'm done': Hillary Clinton pounds table in Epstein deposition video 

During her over four-and-a-half-hour testimony, Hillary had several heated exchanges with lawmakers. One of these was over the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, which she dismissed as "totally made up" and an "outrageous allegation." She also clashed with Representative Nancy Mace over Epstein's ties to her husband, Bill Clinton. Mace suggested that Hillary wasn't truthful when she said she didn't know Epstein.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jaw-dropping footage released of Hillary Clinton GOING BERSERK, yelling in a fit of rage at Rep. Nancy Mace during her Epstein testimony "I'm gonna ANSWER your question! *Slams table* I was TAKING CARE OF THE PEOPLE who lost 3,000 lives!" Mace can be heard talking… pic.twitter.com/sV5Gpipqc1

President's deposition

Bill denied knowing about Epstein's crimes until after prosecution

Bill's deposition, however, did not conceal his ties to Epstein. However, he denied having any communications with Epstein related to young women or girls. He admitted taking plane trips with Epstein but claimed he didn't know about Epstein's crimes until after they were prosecuted. Bill also spoke about a photograph of him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman, which was released in the Epstein files, explaining that the photograph was taken at a lavish hotel in Brunei.