'I'm done': Hillary Clinton pounds table in Epstein deposition video
What's the story
Newly released deposition videos of former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have revealed some intense moments. The videos were made public by the House Oversight Committee as part of their investigation into late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In one video, a furious Hillary is seen pounding the table and threatening to walk out after Representative Lauren Boebert took an unsanctioned photo during her testimony.
Testimony tension
Hillary clashed with lawmakers over several issues
During her over four-and-a-half-hour testimony, Hillary had several heated exchanges with lawmakers. One of these was over the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, which she dismissed as "totally made up" and an "outrageous allegation." She also clashed with Representative Nancy Mace over Epstein's ties to her husband, Bill Clinton. Mace suggested that Hillary wasn't truthful when she said she didn't know Epstein.
Twitter Post
Video clip showing part of Hillary Clinton's deposition
🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jaw-dropping footage released of Hillary Clinton GOING BERSERK, yelling in a fit of rage at Rep. Nancy Mace during her Epstein testimony— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2026
"I'm gonna ANSWER your question! *Slams table* I was TAKING CARE OF THE PEOPLE who lost 3,000 lives!"
Mace can be heard talking… pic.twitter.com/sV5Gpipqc1
President's deposition
Bill denied knowing about Epstein's crimes until after prosecution
Bill's deposition, however, did not conceal his ties to Epstein. However, he denied having any communications with Epstein related to young women or girls. He admitted taking plane trips with Epstein but claimed he didn't know about Epstein's crimes until after they were prosecuted. Bill also spoke about a photograph of him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman, which was released in the Epstein files, explaining that the photograph was taken at a lavish hotel in Brunei.