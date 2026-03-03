LOADING...
Home / News / World News / 'I'm done': Hillary Clinton pounds table in Epstein deposition video 
'I'm done': Hillary Clinton pounds table in Epstein deposition video 
Hillary Clinton had several heated exchanges with lawmakers

'I'm done': Hillary Clinton pounds table in Epstein deposition video 

By Snehil Singh
Mar 03, 2026
10:40 am
What's the story

Newly released deposition videos of former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have revealed some intense moments. The videos were made public by the House Oversight Committee as part of their investigation into late financier Jeffrey Epstein. In one video, a furious Hillary is seen pounding the table and threatening to walk out after Representative Lauren Boebert took an unsanctioned photo during her testimony.

Testimony tension

Hillary clashed with lawmakers over several issues

During her over four-and-a-half-hour testimony, Hillary had several heated exchanges with lawmakers. One of these was over the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, which she dismissed as "totally made up" and an "outrageous allegation." She also clashed with Representative Nancy Mace over Epstein's ties to her husband, Bill Clinton. Mace suggested that Hillary wasn't truthful when she said she didn't know Epstein.

Twitter Post

Video clip showing part of Hillary Clinton's deposition

Advertisement

President's deposition

Bill denied knowing about Epstein's crimes until after prosecution

Bill's deposition, however, did not conceal his ties to Epstein. However, he denied having any communications with Epstein related to young women or girls. He admitted taking plane trips with Epstein but claimed he didn't know about Epstein's crimes until after they were prosecuted. Bill also spoke about a photograph of him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman, which was released in the Epstein files, explaining that the photograph was taken at a lavish hotel in Brunei.

Advertisement