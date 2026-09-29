CNN, MSNBC, Politico sue Donald Trump over White House ban
CNN, MSNBC, and Politico are taking former president Trump to court after he banned them from the White House.
They filed their request on Monday (date not specified in the source), saying the ban violates their First Amendment rights and is basically payback for reporting critically on Trump.
Their press credentials were briefly restored by a judge, but tensions are still high.
CNN excluded from White House trip
The Trump team claims national security concerns and accuses these outlets of spreading Trump's "FAKE NEWS" and saying they should not be allowed to "write or report FICTION and LIES."
Even with a restraining order in place, CNN was left out of a recent White House trip, so other media outlets boycotted in solidarity.
The next big hearing is set as this fight over press freedom versus presidential power continues.