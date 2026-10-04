Co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami allegedly tried to hijack Tel Aviv flight
World
A flydubai flight to Tel Aviv turned chaotic when Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami tried to hijack the plane.
He attacked the captain with a crash ax and reportedly aimed to crash into a Tel Aviv skyscraper, then may have shut off the engines for a desert crash.
Pilots and passenger perform emergency landing
As the plane plunged at high speed, two off-duty pilots and passenger Yaniv Hayoun jumped in. Hayoun even grabbed the flight stick to help steady things.
The crew managed an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.
The captain was rushed to the hospital after suffering serious injuries, while al-Hammami was handed over to the authorities in Saudi Arabia, and Israel has described the incident as a terror attack and is probing how a pilot from Oman was cleared to fly into Tel Aviv.