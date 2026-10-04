Coast Guard finds Gulfstream debris off Nantucket, 6 people missing
World
The US Coast Guard has found debris from a missing Gulfstream jet that disappeared Saturday while flying from Bermuda to Boston.
The wreckage turned up off Nantucket, but all six people on board are still missing, and the search to find them is in full swing.
Pilot reported electrical trouble, rapid descent
Right before losing contact, the pilot reported electrical trouble and declared an emergency, saying the plane may have been "coming in blind" during stormy weather.
Flight data show the jet dropped quickly, from 24,000 to 10,000 feet in just two minutes.