Colombia: President says 4 children survived plane crash, military disagrees

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 18, 2023, 02:51 pm 2 min read

The plane crashed on May 1

Confusion has occurred over whether four children, who were involved in a plane crash two weeks ago in Colombia, have been found alive in the Amazon rainforest, reported BBC. In a Twitter post on Thursday, President Gustavo Petro said the military found the missing children. However, the defense sources said there was no confirmation of the news, BBC reported, quoting local media.

Military forces found missing children: Petro

In a tweet in Spanish, Petro said, "After arduous search efforts by our military forces, we have found alive the four children who had disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare." Notably, over 100 soldiers have been conducting searches since the plane crashed on May 1. The dead bodies of the pilot and two adults were found earlier this week.

Children include 11-month-old baby

According to reports, the children aged 13, nine, four, and an 11-month-old baby are believed to be wandering through the rainforest since the plane—flying between Araracuara and San Jose del Guaviare— went down. They are all from the Huitoto people, an indigenous group in south-eastern Colombia and northern Peru. The children were traveling with their mother, Ranoque Mucutuy, who was one of the deceased.