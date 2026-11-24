Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaily says forces ready to defend Aden
Yemen's military says it is ready to defend the key port city of Aden as Houthi rebels have moved alarmingly close, just 60km away.
Colonel Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaily, the military spokesperson, assured that forces are on high alert and have stepped up defenses after the Houthis's rapid gains since fighting resumed in July.
Army sets Aden barricades and checkpoints
Even with recent setbacks, officials say they are determined to push back.
The army has set up new barricades and checkpoints in Aden and made progress breaking through Houthi lines elsewhere.
Al-Nuzaily also pointed out that they are watching for new threats and "new fronts" the Houthis might try, especially around vital resources like oil and gas.
Despite challenges, Yemen's government is focused on regaining lost ground and keeping key cities safe.