Even with recent setbacks, officials say they are determined to push back.

The army has set up new barricades and checkpoints in Aden and made progress breaking through Houthi lines elsewhere.

Al-Nuzaily also pointed out that they are watching for new threats and "new fronts" the Houthis might try, especially around vital resources like oil and gas.

Despite challenges, Yemen's government is focused on regaining lost ground and keeping key cities safe.