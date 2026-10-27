Congo faces deadliest Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak: 10,060 confirmed cases
World
Congo is battling its deadliest Ebola outbreak yet, with 10,060 confirmed cases and nearly half of those infected losing their lives.
The Bundibugyo virus behind this outbreak has no approved vaccine or treatment so far.
Since it was declared in May 2026, the virus has spread rapidly across 66 health zones in eight provinces, with cases recorded in Kenya and Nigeria as well.
Unpaid health worker protests hamper response
Stopping the outbreak has been tough: late detection, local violence, and protests by unpaid health workers have slowed things down.
Most cases are linked to people who were not tracked or monitored.
On top of that, fear of infection is keeping people away from hospitals, causing maternal deaths to double in some regions and disrupting basic health care for everyone.