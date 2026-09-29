Congo faces worst Ebola outbreak as Bundibugyo strain lacks cure
Congo is in the middle of its worst Ebola outbreak ever, with more than 8,000 confirmed cases and almost 4,000 deaths since May. The Bundibugyo strain behind this outbreak has no known cure yet.
The World Health Organisation is especially worried about the continuously high rate of deaths occurring in communities and persistent challenges in timely case detection and access to early and adequate patient care.
Attacks and strikes strain health services
The crisis isn't just about numbers: health care services are stretched thin.
Hospitals have seen a drop in regular care because so many resources are tied up fighting Ebola; for example, primary care visits in Ituri Province dropped by 13% this spring.
On top of that, public mistrust has led to attacks on health facilities, making it even harder to contain the outbreak, while staff shortages made worse by strikes and delayed pay have added to the strain.