Congo's Marie-Celestin Karondwa killed after Ebola radio appearance in Butembo
Marie-Celestin Karondwa, a senior member of Congo's ruling UDPS party and acting president of the party's federal executive committee in Butembo and a party spokesperson, was killed in Butembo after appearing on a radio show about Ebola prevention.
He had been encouraging people to stay alert and follow health measures, but it was not immediately clear who attacked him, looted his belongings, and set his house on fire.
Armed men attack Beni hand-washing checkpoint
Sadly, this is not an isolated event. Just a day earlier, armed men attacked an Ebola hand-washing checkpoint in nearby Beni.
The current outbreak has already seen 8,067 infections and 3,901 deaths.
These attacks show how tough it is for health workers and leaders to build trust and keep communities safe while fighting the epidemic.