Congressional panel urges US India cooperation to block Chinese interference
A US congressional panel wants the US and India to team up on how the next Dalai Lama will be chosen, hoping to block any interference from China.
The idea is to make sure the process stays fair and credible, especially as China is likely to use coercive tools to shape the outcome of the succession process.
Panel urges rejecting China-picked Dalai Lama
They are urging Congress not to accept any Dalai Lama picked by China and want top US officials ready for different scenarios.
The panel also recommends working closely with allies, boosting the Central Tibetan Administration's cybersecurity, and recognizing the Gaden Phodrang Trust as the only group with real authority in picking the next Dalai Lama.