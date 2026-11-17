The draft sticks with the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit and wants electricity to cover 35% of global energy use by 2035.

But not everyone's happy, climate groups say there's still not enough focus on renewables or clear plans for phasing out fossil fuels.

India's pushback on the fossil fuel exit has also made negotiations tricky.

As Australia's Chris Bowen, President of Negotiations at COP31, put it, "We have taken this decision to release this draft early in the COP process as compared to previous year, to really enable plenty of time for proper conversation among parties and negotiations to lead to the strongest possible outcome."

More changes are likely before anything is final.