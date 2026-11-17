COP31 draft urges clean energy shift and $120bn adaptation finance
The latest COP31 climate summit draft is out, pushing for a quicker move away from fossil fuels and urging full and timely implementation of pledges to triple climate adaptation finance for developing countries to $120 billion by 2035.
The big goal? Speed up the shift to cleaner energy and get countries talking about how to make it happen.
COP31 35% electricity target draws criticism
The draft sticks with the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit and wants electricity to cover 35% of global energy use by 2035.
But not everyone's happy, climate groups say there's still not enough focus on renewables or clear plans for phasing out fossil fuels.
India's pushback on the fossil fuel exit has also made negotiations tricky.
As Australia's Chris Bowen, President of Negotiations at COP31, put it, "We have taken this decision to release this draft early in the COP process as compared to previous year, to really enable plenty of time for proper conversation among parties and negotiations to lead to the strongest possible outcome."
More changes are likely before anything is final.