This is the world's most livable city in 2026

US cities

NYC improves to 66th position

In the latest rankings, New York City improved its position by three places to 66th. The improvement was mainly due to a significant rise in stability scores, owing to declining crime rates and lower perceived risks of terrorist attacks. Despite falling two spots to 25th position, Honolulu remains the highest-ranked US city overall. Vancouver was the only North American city that made it into the global top 10 at ninth position.