Cornell bans fraternity, disciplines 7 members after sexual assault allegation
Cornell has disciplined seven fraternity members after a student, Jane Doe, accused them of sexual assault during a party at the fraternity house.
Two students were expelled, two were suspended, and three received lighter penalties.
The fraternity itself is now banned from campus.
Hochul names Letitia James special prosecutor
The accused deny any wrongdoing and haven't faced criminal charges so far. The local district attorney decided not to prosecute.
Still, the university's decision sparked debate: Jane Doe's lawyer says most of those disciplined can still graduate. The case is now facing further scrutiny.
Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an independent review and appointed state Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor with the authority to bring criminal charges.
Cornell declined to comment, citing federal student privacy laws.