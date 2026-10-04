Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff vows to prevent repeat 2024 rape
Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff says the university is determined to prevent anything like the 2024 rape case (where a student, Jane Doe, alleges she was assaulted by a fraternity, her sorority, and seven men) from ever happening again.
The lawsuit claims drugs and alcohol were involved; the men have largely remained silent, but lawyers for at least three of them have denied criminal wrongdoing.
Cornell hires outside firm for review
To address what happened, Cornell University is bringing in an outside law firm for an independent review of how it handled the case.
President Kotlikoff also supports the New York attorney general stepping in as a special prosecutor.
The university plans to rethink fraternity and sorority responsibilities and push for updates to state sexual assault laws, hoping its research can help shape better policies.