Cornell's Chi Phi criticized over drugs before alleged sexual assault

Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity is under fire after university records revealed a string of drug incidents before the alleged sexual assault that began late on Oct. 19 and continued into Oct. 20, 2024.

Police made a drug arrest at the house in the early hours of October 19, 2024, and there was even a ketamine overdose the day prior.

Still, the fraternity wasn't suspended until weeks later, after "Jane Doe" came forward.