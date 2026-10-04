Cornell's Chi Phi criticized over drugs before alleged sexual assault
Cornell's Chi Phi fraternity is under fire after university records revealed a string of drug incidents before the alleged sexual assault that began late on Oct. 19 and continued into Oct. 20, 2024.
Police made a drug arrest at the house in the early hours of October 19, 2024, and there was even a ketamine overdose the day prior.
Still, the fraternity wasn't suspended until weeks later, after "Jane Doe" came forward.
Cornell rugby club drops implicated players
Chi Phi, often called the "rugby house," is closely linked to Cornell's Rugby Club.
Several rugby players were among those accused in what's now called the "Cornell Seven," though none have been charged so far.
The rugby club said it was "deeply disturbed" and has dropped those players from its roster.
Meanwhile, Cornell hasn't explained how it handled things, though the rugby club later said it was "deeply disturbed" and that players who were known to be connected with the alleged events were permanently removed from the team and alumni network as soon as their affiliation with the incident was established.