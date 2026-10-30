Cost of living protests hit Germany as France readies police
Big cost of living protests are happening across Germany and France this weekend.
In Germany, the Gen Z regelt movement is rallying in over 30 cities, calling for more government support on education, housing, and climate action, and saying no to mandatory military service.
Over in France, officials are ramping up security with 70,000 police and gendarmes, including elite units, as they brace for possible unrest during Halloween.
Germany: Gen Z 'regelt' registers 160,000+
Gen Z regelt has signed up more than 160,000 people for peaceful protests across Germany: expect around 10,000 just at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Cities like Cologne and Hamburg are joining in too.
Meanwhile in France, police have restricted marches downtown to keep things calm after warnings about radical groups stirring trouble at night.
French unions and the gilets jaunes are also planning a nationwide strike on November 5 to push for better pay and public services.