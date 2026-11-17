Costa Rican journalist Camilo Rodriguez shot dead near San Jose
Camilo Rodriguez, a Costa Rican journalist who denounced alleged links between politicians and drug traffickers, was shot dead near San Jose by gunmen on a motorcycle.
This is the first time in more than 20 years that a journalist has been killed in Costa Rica, where transnational crime gangs are increasing their presence in the country, driving up its formerly low homicide rate.
Rodriguez faced threats after corruption accusations
Rodriguez had recently received threats after accusing public figures such as judges, business people and politicians of corruption tied to drug gangs.
After his murder, Fernandez condemned the attack and promised action.
Fernandez called it a "a stain on freedom of expression," while officials warned that silencing reporters threatens democracy.
Rodriguez's run for president showed just how committed he was to fighting corruption.