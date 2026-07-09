US has targeted infrastructure inside Iran

'Could be weeks...months': US prepares for prolonged confrontation with Iran

By Chanshimla Varah 02:58 pm Jul 09, 202602:58 pm

What's the story

The United States is bracing for a potential multi-day or even multi-week conflict with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios has reported. According to the report, US officials said the duration of this campaign could last "a day or two, a week or a month," depending on whether Iran continues its attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait Of Hormuz. "We're going to slap them a bit so they understand we're not f*cking around," the US official said.