'Could be weeks...months': US prepares for prolonged confrontation with Iran
What's the story
The United States is bracing for a potential multi-day or even multi-week conflict with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, Axios has reported. According to the report, US officials said the duration of this campaign could last "a day or two, a week or a month," depending on whether Iran continues its attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait Of Hormuz. "We're going to slap them a bit so they understand we're not f*cking around," the US official said.
Escalation and response
Trump says Iran deal is over
The situation escalated after Iranian attacks on commercial ships in Hormuz led to US retaliatory strikes against Iran. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that a 60-day ceasefire under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was "over." The US carried out a second wave of attack on Wednesday, targeting infrastructure inside Iran for the first time in months. In retaliation, Iran has attacked American bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.
Accusations and demands
Iran accuses US of bullying, breaking promises
Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the US of "bullying and breaking promises," insisting that the Strait of Hormuz would only reopen on Tehran's terms. The reopening of the strait is a key goal for Washington to stabilize global energy markets. However, conflicting interpretations of MOU clauses regarding safe passage through the strait are causing tensions.
Escalation confidence
US officials believe they can escalate further
US officials believe they can escalate further as hundreds of oil tankers have left the Gulf through the strait recently. This has reduced fears of an immediate major oil price spike. A US official said the current escalation is due to frustration among radical elements in Iran's leadership who feel the MOU hasn't delivered real benefits for Tehran.
Military warning
Vice President warns of military response if Iran closes strait
Vice President Vance reiterated the US's position on Wednesday: the Strait of Hormuz must remain open. "If they try to close it down, there's going to be a response from the American military," Vance said. "They can either follow it, or they can have exactly what happened to them last night. It's just going to keep on happening until they open up that lane and stop shooting at ships."