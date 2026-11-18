CRI 2027 shows over 900,000 deaths and 5.5 billion affected
A new report from Germanwatch's Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2027 shows just how much extreme weather has changed lives over the past three decades: over 900,000 people lost and 5.5 billion affected worldwide since 1996.
The economic hit is massive too, with damages topping $4.7 trillion.
What's especially tough: low-income countries are getting hit hardest, even though they contribute the least to greenhouse gas emissions.
Report urges adaptation and emissions cuts
Countries like Dominica, Myanmar, and Honduras have faced some of the worst disasters, while India and the Philippines are repeatedly exposed to extreme weather.
In 2025 alone, Jamaica and Sri Lanka were battered by Hurricane Melissa and Cyclone Ditwah.
Heatwaves turned out to be deadliest for people; storms caused the biggest financial losses.
The report urges more global support for resilience and adaptation, plus real action on cutting emissions, to help vulnerable nations handle what's coming next.