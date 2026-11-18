Countries like Dominica, Myanmar, and Honduras have faced some of the worst disasters, while India and the Philippines are repeatedly exposed to extreme weather.

In 2025 alone, Jamaica and Sri Lanka were battered by Hurricane Melissa and Cyclone Ditwah.

Heatwaves turned out to be deadliest for people; storms caused the biggest financial losses.

The report urges more global support for resilience and adaptation, plus real action on cutting emissions, to help vulnerable nations handle what's coming next.