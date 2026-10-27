Crypto backs Republicans with $175 million in 2026 midterms
World
Crypto money is playing a major role in the 2026 US midterms, with the industry's $175 million blitz this cycle.
Big names from the crypto world are backing candidates and super PACs that support digital currency policies, especially those linked to Donald Trump and the Republicans, as early voting gets underway.
Winklevoss twins lead MAGA Inc donations
Leading donors like Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have each dropped about $13 million, mostly for Trump's MAGA Inc. super PAC.
Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong and Ripple Labs co-founder Chris Larsen are also in the mix.
While their cash supports pro-crypto candidates, it's also helping push tech, innovation and energy policy, taxation, and economic growth.
Crypto donations boost campaign coffers
Crypto donations give campaigns a serious financial boost.