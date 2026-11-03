Cyberattacks hit UK Belgium and Sweden meat fridges, NCSC investigates
UK meat suppliers have been targeted by cyberattacks that messed with their freezer temperatures, and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is on the case.
The attacks, which also hit Belgium and Sweden, focused on online fridge controls and look similar to previous Russian-linked hacks.
Thankfully, the NCSC says the national impact was minimal so far.
Attackers exploited default fridge passwords
No meat had been lost in the refrigeration hacks, some meat suppliers did see their cold storage heat up, a real headache for them.
Experts are flagging how attackers used basic default passwords to get in, showing just how risky old technology can be.
As NCSC's chief executive Richard Horne puts it, these incidents are a wake-up call for better cybersecurity to keep our connected devices safe in the future.