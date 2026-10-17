Daly City mail in ballot theft under investigation before elections
World
With elections coming up, some mail-in ballots were stolen from a Daly City post office in San Mateo County, raising concerns about election security.
Authorities are still figuring out how many ballots went missing, and the San Mateo County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder's Office and the US Postal Service are on the case.
San Mateo voters track, request replacements
If you are voting by mail in San Mateo County, officials recommend tracking your ballot online and requesting a replacement if your ballot was affected.
There is also up to $100,000 reward for information on a similar theft in Sacramento County.
Local leaders say ballot security procedures are in place to prevent double-counting and keep your vote safe.