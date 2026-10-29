David McAllister praises India's diplomatic influence amid Ukraine war

McAllister did not mince words about the human cost of the war, mentioning Indian lives lost in the Black Sea and calling out Russia for violating the UN Charter.

"We want that these dreadful wars come to an end. Far too many people are being killed every day."

The conflict has also pushed Europe to rethink its strategy: McAllister says higher defense spending and less reliance on Russian energy are now priorities, with an India-EU trade deal seen as a key move for economic resilience.