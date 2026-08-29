Russia's attack near Kyiv kills 27, damages 50 residential buildings
What's the story
A Russian strike on the Bucha district near Ukraine's capital Kyiv has left at least 27 people dead, officials said on Saturday. The attack also damaged at least 50 residential buildings and triggered a large fire that spread to homes and a restaurant. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the local regional military administration, confirmed the extent of the damage caused by the assault to the Associated Press. Governor Tymur Tkachenko of Kyiv region said the death toll could still rise.
Official response
Criminal proceedings opened over negligence
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a warehouse in Myla village was hit "followed by a detonation."
He announced that criminal proceedings had been opened over official negligence.
"There are regulations in place—ammunition cannot be stored near homes or other residential areas," he said.
The attack has also damaged a care home for the elderly and disabled people, he added.
Evacuation efforts
Evacuation efforts underway
Zelenskyy said that over 370 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, with evacuation efforts still underway.
The attack on Bucha district comes as Kyiv has been under near-constant air raids for three consecutive days.
These strikes have severely disrupted civilian life and economic activity in the capital city.
This escalation comes more than 4.5 years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.