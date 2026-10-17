Deepak Sandhu sentenced to life for killing Xiaoqing Ke

Deepak Sandhu, a 24-year-old from India, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Xiaoqing Ke, a 39-year-old Chinese national, in the UK.

The two met at a Southampton brothel, but things fell apart when Ke found out Sandhu had lied about his job and stolen £500 from her.

After being found guilty of perverting the course of justice, Sandhu will serve at least 28 years behind bars.