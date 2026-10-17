Delegates from 7 countries walk out at IMF Bangkok meeting
Things got tense at the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) big meeting in Bangkok this weekend when delegates from Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia walked out as Russia's finance minister started speaking.
Their protest was a clear stand against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and it shows just how much that conflict is still shaking up global economic talks.
Divisions at IMF and World Bank
This wasn't an isolated moment. The walkout reflects bigger divides at both the IMF and World Bank meetings lately.
Germany is pushing back against letting Russia rejoin global discussions after its recent G-20 appearance.
Meanwhile, the US says keeping Russia involved is key for real dialogue.
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy also called for more European voices in peace talks as his country faces continued attacks, making it clear that these tensions are far from over.