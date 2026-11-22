Delta Air Lines tech meltdown halts flights, disrupts US travel
Delta Air Lines had a major tech meltdown on Sunday, leading to big travel headaches across the US especially at Atlanta's main airport.
The FAA put a stop on flights, warning that more than 3,500 flights would be affected.
By late morning, hundreds of flights in Atlanta and nearly 600 more around the country were stuck waiting.
Delta weight and balance glitch
The problem came from a glitch in Delta's system that tracks aircraft weight and balance, a pretty crucial safety step.
"Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation," the company said in a statement.
The airline thanked travelers for their patience and said, "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism."