Democrats flip 2 governorships 6 House and 2 Senate seats
World
Big news from the 2026 US midterm elections: Democrats just flipped two governorships, six House seats, and two Senate seats from Republicans.
This shift puts a serious dent in the control of President Trump's party and signals a fresh wave of energy for the Democrats.
Georgia elects 1st Black woman governor
Democrats picked up key House districts in Pennsylvania and scored major Senate victories: Roy Cooper won North Carolina, and Annie Andrews took South Carolina.
The Georgia governor's race made history too: Keisha Lance Bottoms will become the state's first Black woman governor, ending more than two decades of Republican rule of the governor's office.