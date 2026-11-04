Democrats flip key races as Bottoms projected to win Georgia

Democrats also scored in North Carolina, with Roy Cooper beating Trump-backed Michael Whatley for the Senate.

Sen. Jon Ossoff kept his seat in Georgia, too. With these gains, Democrats are closer to taking control of the Senate, which could block a lot of Trump's plans.

Rising living costs were top of mind for voters, so expect more focus on economic fixes and US policy toward Iran.

Both parties are now rethinking their next moves as everyone watches what Trump does next.