Democrats lead midterms by 14 points, capturing 56% House vote
Big news from the midterm elections: Democrats just pulled off a huge victory, leading Republicans by 14 points.
As of today, they have grabbed 56% of House votes and flipped at least 46 seats, possibly up to 49 as some counts wrap up.
Democrats could reach 260 House seats
This win rivals the GOP's famous 2010 sweep and could give Democrats their biggest House majority since the early 1990s, with up to 260 seats.
It also marks a major shift from years of Republican control, showing just how much political tides can change.