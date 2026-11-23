Democrats secure largest House majority since 1992, 258-seat minimum
Democrats just scored their largest House majority since 1992, grabbing at least 258 seats, an even bigger win than their 2018 surge.
The turning point came when Democrat Chuck Hubbard beat Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina, with a few races still pending.
This shift gives Democrats serious momentum to push their plans.
Democrats eye Medicaid rollback, Trump investigations
With both chambers now blue, Democrats want to undo Medicaid cuts and bring back Affordable Care Act tax credits.
They're also gearing up to investigate Trump's finances and might even consider more impeachment moves.
Hakeem Jeffries is poised to make history as the first Black House speaker if his colleagues elect him to the job on Jan. 3, 2027, leading this ambitious agenda.
Meanwhile, Republicans have dropped to at least 173 seats, a sharp decline that really highlights how much the political landscape is changing right now.