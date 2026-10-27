Democrats tell major banks to preserve Russian diesel deal records
Democrats in Congress just told big US banks to hang on to any records tied to Russian diesel deals.
This comes after President Trump's recent agreement with Russia to ramp up diesel imports, a move some say could help fund Russia's war in Ukraine.
With the midterm elections coming up, lawmakers want these records ready in case investigations kick off.
Major players like JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are on the list.
Senators question Russian diesel legality
It's not just Democrats who are worried: Republicans are speaking up too.
Senators from both sides, including Jeanne Shaheen, Ron Wyden, and Thom Tillis, question whether this deal breaks a 2022 law banning Russian oil imports.
There's also pressure to cancel a general license that lets certain Russian diesel shipments through.
And with a tanker carrying Russian diesel now heading toward New York, concerns about national security and legal risks are heating up fast.