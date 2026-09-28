Denmark and the US agree long-term NATO presence in Greenland
World
Denmark and the US just struck a deal to keep NATO in Greenland for the long haul. This comes after some drama over Trump's push to acquire Greenland.
With the Arctic Sentry mission rolling out this year, Denmark says it is all about keeping things stable up north.
US adding 2 Greenland military bases
The US is adding two new military bases to its existing one, making sure NATO stays front and center as melting ice opens up new shipping routes and bringing more attention from Russia and China.
Greenland now playing a bigger role in global power moves.