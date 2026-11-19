Denmark approves US military expansion and missile defense in Greenland
Denmark just approved a new deal with the US letting America expand its military presence in Greenland.
The agreement means upgrades to existing defense bases and building new infrastructure, mainly to boost US missile defense.
It's basically an update to a decades-old partnership, showing that Denmark and the US are tightening their security ties.
Denmark holds firm on Greenland sovereignty
Greenland sits right between North America, Europe, and the Arctic, making it a prime spot for military strategy.
The US already runs the Pituffik Space Base there for missile warnings and space surveillance.
With this new deal, the US aims to counter growing Russian and Chinese influence in the region while keeping NATO strong.
Denmark is still holding firm on Greenland's sovereignty, even after past pressure from Trump who wanted more control over the island.