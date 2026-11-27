Denmark rebuffs Trump's 'we got Greenland' remark
What's the story
Denmark has refuted United States President Donald Trump's recent claim that the US has "gotten" Greenland. The Arctic territory is still part of the Kingdom of Denmark, officials said. "But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland," Trump had said. He made the remark while discussing potential troop reductions in Europe after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He had also expressed dissatisfaction with NATO's response to the Iran conflict during this meeting.
Official response
Trump hasn't got Greenland: Danish official
A Danish official told Newsweek on Friday that the island's political status remains unchanged.
"Greenland is part of Denmark. Trump hasn't got Greenland," they said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Another official pointed to existing security arrangements between Washington and Copenhagen, emphasizing that these agreements do not change Greenland's sovereignty.
Agreement details
US, Denmark, Greenland sign security agreement
Trump's comments come after a security agreement between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.
The deal was signed on September 22 by Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
It recognized the right to self-determination for the people of Greenland while respecting Denmark's sovereignty.
However, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade clarified that this arrangement was about military cooperation, not ownership of Greenland, after similar remarks from Trump earlier this month.
Military expansion
Agreement updates a 1951 defense arrangement
The agreement updates a 1951 defense arrangement governing American military presence on the island.
It gives Washington more opportunities to expand its military presence at Pituffik Space Base and allows for two new defense areas in southern and eastern Greenland.
However, it does not transfer sovereignty over the territory to the United States.