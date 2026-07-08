India offering e-OCI cards from today: How it affects you
What's the story
The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has announced that the Indian government will issue only digital Overseas Citizen of India (e-OCI) cards to new applicants from today. The decision is part of a larger effort to digitize the OCI system completely. Under this new system, all fresh OCI applicants will receive only a digital e-OCI card and no physical booklet.
Digital transition
Existing OCI cardholders can download e-OCI card
Existing OCI cardholders can now download their digital e-OCI card on their mobile phones. They can show it along with their passport at immigration check posts and to participating airlines when required. The BoI said in a post on X, "You no longer need to carry your physical OCI booklet everywhere." However, existing physical OCI booklets will remain valid even if not mandatory to carry.
Simplified process
Need for renewal after passport updates eliminated
The new system also eliminates the need for OCI card renewal after getting a new passport at the age of 20 or 50, or after updating personal details such as name, nationality, and gender. These updates can now be done online without renewing the card. The government has also simplified compliance requirements for existing OCI cardholders under this new system.
Interview requirement
Personal interviews mandatory for marriage-based registrations
The revised rules now state that personal interviews are now mandatory only for applicants seeking OCI registration on the basis of marriage under Section 7A(1)(d) of the Citizenship Act, 1955.