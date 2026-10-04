Dinesh Trivedi: Sheikh Hasina flew to India on Bangladeshi plane

India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, set the record straight: Sheikh Hasina didn't fly to India on an Indian military plane after her government fell in August 2024.

Instead, she traveled on a Bangladeshi military aircraft because she was still officially prime minister at the time.

Trivedi emphasized that India accepted her while she was still Bangladesh's PM and said the relationship between the two countries does not depend on Dhaka's relations with other countries and that both countries have the right to protect their respective national interests.